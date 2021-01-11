1 dead following house fire in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died after their home caught fire Sunday morning in Roanoke Rapids, according to a release from Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin, Jr. sent on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a structure fire at 9:06 a.m. Sunday in the 100-block of Jackson Street, Martin said. When emergency responders arrived on scene they witnessed heavy flames coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to gain entry into the home and get the person inside the home out, according to Martin. The person who lived in the home, identified as 71-year-old Raymond Rainey, was transported to Vidant North for treatment. Rainey later died.

An investigation into the fire revealed that the cause did not appear to be suspicious, Martin said, and it looked as though it began in the living room area of the home.

So far, no direct cause for the fire has been determined, but police and fire investigators noted that a wood stove was located in the living room.

No further information is available at this time.