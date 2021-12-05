1 dead in car crash in Moore County

SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WGHP) — A person from High Point was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in Moore County, officials said.

The deadly crash happened along N.C. Highway 211, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they received a call at 11:53 a.m. reporting the wreck.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Seven Lakes in Moore County, according to troopers.

Photos from the crash scene showed a damaged white sedan that was off the road, down an embankment and in a field. Some debris from the car was seen near a tree that also appeared damaged.

One male victim from High Point was reported dead.

The road was closed for about two hours. No other information was released.

