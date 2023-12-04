SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a hit and run that happened in Chatham County early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Sunday shortly after 3 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian on US 64 near Bowers Store Road in Chatham County.

Troopers said Diana Davis Johnson, 49, of Siler City, was walking east near the westbound lanes of US 64 when she was hit by a vehicle that was traveling westbound towards Siler City.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Davis was hit in the face by the vehicle’s side mirror. Troopers said the vehicle fled the scene after impact.

No suspect vehicle information was available. The investigation is ongoing.