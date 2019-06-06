1 dead in crash along US 421 near Campbell University Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly crash on Tuesday along U.S. 421. Courtesy: Mona Griffith [ + - ]

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) -- One person died in a crash Tuesday near Campbell University in Harnett County.

UPDATE: Man dead after van slams into tractor-trailer on US-421 near Campbell University

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. along U.S. 421 near Leslie Campbell Avenue, according to authorities.

A person in a minivan died during the wreck. Photos from the scene showed a Honda minivan with heavy damage to the front driver's side.

It's unclear what other vehicles were involved in the crash.

