1 dead in crash along US 421 near Campbell University
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) -- One person died in a crash Tuesday near Campbell University in Harnett County.
The incident was reported around 11 a.m. along U.S. 421 near Leslie Campbell Avenue, according to authorities.
A person in a minivan died during the wreck. Photos from the scene showed a Honda minivan with heavy damage to the front driver's side.
It's unclear what other vehicles were involved in the crash.
