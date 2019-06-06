Local News

1 dead in crash along US 421 near Campbell University

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:22 PM EDT

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) -- One person died in a crash Tuesday near Campbell University in Harnett County.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. along U.S. 421 near Leslie Campbell Avenue, according to authorities.

A person in a minivan died during the wreck. Photos from the scene showed a Honda minivan with heavy damage to the front driver's side.

It's unclear what other vehicles were involved in the crash.

