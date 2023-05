ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Erwin, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a residence at Red Hill Church Road at 1 a.m. Friday morning. Officials said the fire “fully involved” a residence and one person was pronounced deceased.

Erwin fire said the home is completely destroyed.

The Harnett Fire Marshal and police are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.