CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said.

Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”

The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College Street near Graham Street, according to a news release from Clinton police.

Police said the driver of a 2014 Dodge Charger crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2004 Ford Expedition SUV.

Two children and three adults in the Ford SUV are from Clinton and were treated at the scene by EMS, the news release said.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, Sergio Liriano, 34, of Clinton was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center where he died, police said. A man who was a passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said anyone with information about the wreck should contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592.3105.