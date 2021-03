RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County authorities said a person died in a shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at 266 Hodgin Road in Red Springs, according to a statement at 11:45 a.m. Sunday from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were at the scene, which is midway between Raeford and Red Springs, earlier Sunday investigating the shooting.

No other information was released.