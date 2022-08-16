CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville.

Officials say one person is dead.

The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black male recently purchased the motorcycle.

The investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle was speeding and lost control when it hit a mailbox and overturned in a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle wearing a helmet. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.