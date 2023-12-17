GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Saturday in Northampton County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday shortly after 1:15 p.m., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 301 outside of Garysburg regarding a shooting.

After arriving, deputies found a man on the side of the highway who had sustained multiple gunshots to the upper body. Eric Kendall, 25, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible for this Homicide investigation is encouraged to contact Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and/or submit a tip through Northampton County Crime Stoppers.