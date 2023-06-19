ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a vehicle wreck in Rocky Mount on Sunday, according to police.

On Sunday at 2:24 a.m., police responded to the 3000 block of South Church Street in Rocky Mount regarding an accident with injury call.

The preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles collided and there were five people involved. Police said Linda Roshedia Green, 42, was injured.

First responders provided life-saving measures on Green, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit took over the investigation. As of Sunday evening, no charges have been made.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to

investigate this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police

Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).