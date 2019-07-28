1 dead in Rocky Mount shooting; man arrested, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday.

The incident was reported as a shooting with injuries just before 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Kinlaw Court, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Dominic Antoine Baker, 31, who had suffered gunshot wounds, the news release said.

Baker was already dead when officers arrived, police said.

“Officers and detectives investigated the case throughout the day and identified a suspect,” the news release said.

Kaylith Lewis Moore, 20, of Rocky Mount was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Baker’s death, according to police.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

