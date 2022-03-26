CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a shooting at a home in Moore County Friday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 9:35 p.m. as a “domestic situation” in progress at a home near Cameron, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the home along Gilchrist Road, which is about 5 miles east of Cameron, and found a male was shot, the news release said.

The male died at the scene, according to the news release.

Detectives were then called to the scene to investigate.

No other information was released by deputies.