1 dead in shooting outside Rocky Mount gas station

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a broad-daylight shooting outside a Rocky Mount gas station on Sunday, police said.
The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. at the Fuel Doc gas station at 1108 Cokey Road, according to Rocky Mount police.
A man died after suffering at least one gunshot wound, police said.
Police said they were trying to gather information about what led up to the shooting.
A gray sedan with two doors open was inside the crime scene area in the parking lot of the Fuel Doc.
Police said they did not have any suspect information.
