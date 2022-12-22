ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person who was shot died and a man was later arrested in the shooting in Roxboro Thursday afternoon, police said.

The suspect in the deadly Thursday shooting was also charged in an attempted murder case along the same street over the weekend, Roxboro police said.

The incident Thursday was reported as a “suspicious activity” incident around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Lyle Street, according to a news release from Roxboro police.

When they arrived, police found Harold LeRoy Williams, 33, of Roxboro dead in the street, the news release said.

Williams had been shot at least twice.

Phone calls from the public helped find a suspect who was taken into custody “within hours of the homicide,” police said.

Keavon Royster, 45, of Roxboro in a photo from Roxboro police.

Keavon Royster, 45, of Roxboro was charged with first-degree murder, the news release said.

Royster was also charged in the attempted murder of a Roxboro mother on December 17, a separate Roxboro police news release said.

That incident took place at 195 Garrett St., according to police.

In that case, Royster is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of firearm by a felon, police said.

“The arrest in the case was possible because the community helped law enforcement by sharing information. This shows that when the public help the police, justice for victims and their families is provided,” Roxboro Police Capt. Chris Dickerson said in the news release.

Royster is being held in the Person County Jail under no bond.