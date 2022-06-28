RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead following an early morning wrong-way crash on the exit ramp to Falls of Neuse from Interstate-540 in Raleigh, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Just before 2:45 a.m., a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on I-540 east exit ramp to Falls of Neuse Road.

A second vehicle was exiting I-540 onto Falls of Neuse Road when the two collided, the Highway Patrol said.

The back-seat passenger in the vehicle traveling the wrong way was killed in the collision.

The driver and a second passenger in that same vehicle were taken to the hospital for injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the vehicle taking the exit ramp was injured but their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, the Highway Patrol said.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.