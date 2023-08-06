MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who was boating and swimming drowned at Jordan Lake Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The victim was swimming in the lake near his boat in waters near Poe’s Ridge Boat Ramp Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Others who were at the lake with the swimmer lost sight of him.

Chatham County deputies along with other agencies later recovered the body of the drowning victim, according to the 6:05 p.m. news release.

No foul play is suspected in the incident. The name of the person who died was not released Sunday.

Other responding agencies include the N.C. Wildlife Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chatham County Emergency Management, Moncure Fire Department, and Lee County Emergency Services.