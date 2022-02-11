1 found dead after 2 fires reported on a property in Harnett County, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was found dead after two fires were reported on a property Friday night in Harnett County, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two fires happened in two buildings at 143 Acorn Lane, which is at the dead-end of a road south of Sanford.

The buildings that were on fire were not homes or dwellings, according to deputies.

A dead person was found “in the backyard” by firefighters who responded to the incident.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators were headed to the scene Friday night.