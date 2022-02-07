1 found dead after house fire in Nashville, officials say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Nashville over the weekend, officials say.

The incident was reported around 1:50 a.m. Sunday at 112 Arrowood Drive, which is in a neighborhood in northeast Nashville, according to a news release from the Nashville Fire Department.

When crews arrived, heavy flames were coming out of the roof of the home.

“Crews began to attack the fire but were unable to make entry due to the amount of electrical arcing,” the news release said.

After Duke Energy crews arrived, firefighters were able to make progress and eventually enter the house.

A person was found dead inside the home, officials said.

Investigators later determined the fire started in the living room area.

The name of the person who died was not released.