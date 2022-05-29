CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a car during a shooting that also injured another man near Clinton Sunday evening, Sampson County deputies said.

The incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. as a gunshot victim along Loop Road, which is off N.C. 24 just east of Clinton, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded and found a man dead inside a car and another man with a “superficial gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital by Sampson County EMS crews.

“No one was able to provide any suspect information or provide details of events leading up to the shooting,” the news release said.

Detectives were still on the scene as of 8:40 p.m., deputies said.

No other information was released.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.