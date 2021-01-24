1 found dead on front porch in Harnett County shooting, another injured

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Harnett County early Sunday, officials say.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. near the 200 block of Connie Court, which is in a neighborhood north of Spring Lake off Ray Road, according to Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Meredith.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two men were shot, Meredith said.

A man was found dead on a front porch, officials said.

Another man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Meredith did not release the condition of the wounded man.

He said a full statement would be released by the sheriff’s office Monday.