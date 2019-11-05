1 hospitalized, 1 arrested in Nash County shooting

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Nash County say one person was hospitalized following a shooting in Bailey on Tuesday.

The shooting, which happened in the 4100-block of Stoney Hill Church Road, has been contained to the residence, deputies say. There is no danger to surrounding residences.

Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and another was arrested in the matter.

There is no word on the condition of the hospitalized individual.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now