FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina police say they’re investigating a shooting at a gas station early Saturday morning.

At about 2:31 a.m., officers said they were called to the Sheetz gas station on the 1800 block of N. Broad St.

They said one person was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.