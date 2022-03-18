ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is in critical condition after being transported from a Nash County hospital to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville following a shooting in Rocky Mount on Thursday night.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was shot at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Ravenwood Drive by a convicted felon.

The victim arrived at UNC Nash Health Care for treatment, but a news release did not say how he was transported there. The hospital then determined more extensive treatment was needed and transported him to Greenville.

Tarvorius Hudson, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by felon. He is being held in the Nash County Detention Facility on a $525,000 secured bond.