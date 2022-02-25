SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is in custody after another was shot Friday night in Harnett County, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 7:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Benhaven School Road, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

A 29-year-old man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

Brian Dunlap, 47, was questioned and taken into custody on an unrelated drug charge, according to the news release.

Deputies said Dunlap was the shooter in the incident, which took place about five miles south of Sanford.

The victim was in surgery at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital later Friday night, according to deputies.

The incident is still under investigation.