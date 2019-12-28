1 injured, 3 homes hit in shootout at Nash County birthday party, deputies say

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man was shot and three occupied homes were hit by gunfire in a shootout during a birthday party early Saturday morning in Nash County, deputies said.

The incident was reported as a “disturbance” at 1:40 a.m. at 11260 Cedar Lake Court in Middlesex, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they were told a birthday party was underway when an “altercation” broke out among several people, the news release said.

“Deputies learned that an exchange of gunfire occurred between the individuals involved in the altercation resulting in (the victim) being shot in the right arm,” deputies wrote in the news release.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken by someone at the party to Wilson Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

While deputies were at the scene investigating, they discovered three occupied homes were hit by gunfire during the shootout.

Deputies questioned the victim and others at the party, but no one wanted to talk, officials said.

“The victim … and other individuals at the scene were not fully cooperative with the investigation,” the news release said. “(The victim) and other party-goers couldn’t provide any information as to who was involved in the altercation or who was involved in the exchange of gunfire.”

Deputies said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

