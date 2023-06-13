ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill — those are the charges that put a 72-year-old in Rocky Mount behind bars.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Rocky Mount police responded to a reported shooting in a residential area in the 900 block of Tyan Street. At that time, Stephen Brown, 72, was at the address and the victim left the scene.

Rodney Messenburg, 24, was later located at UNC Nash Hospital. According to police, he suffered serious injuries from a single gunshot wound and is continuing to receive medical care.

It is unknown at this time if Messenburg and Brown knew one another or if the shooting was random.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where he received a $50,000 bond.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone who believes they have information that could help in the investigation is asked to call police directly at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards. Tips can also be sent via text to 274637 with “RMPOL” and your message.