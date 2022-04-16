ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot in a Rocky Mount parking lot early Saturday.

Police said the happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Wesleyan Blvd.

Officers were monitoring a large crowd in the parking lot when they heard shots, according to a release.

Police located the victim and said he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting; and if you know anything related to this, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.