ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was hospitalized after being shot in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, Rocky Mount police said in a news release.
Police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Goldleaf Street. Officers rendered aid to the victim at the scene until EMS arrived to take the victim to Nash Health Care for further treatment, the release said.
No further information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, CrimeStoppers at 252-972-1111, or Text-A-Tip the message “RMPOL” to “CRIMES” (274637).
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 1 injured in shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
- Facebook and Twitter refuse to take down edited video of Nancy Pelosi shared by Trump
- University president, others busted in prostitution sting
- Cellphone of missing Idaho teen found with mother, source says
- Video appears to show Oklahoma jail staff ignoring pleas from dying inmate
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now