1 injured in shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was hospitalized after being shot in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, Rocky Mount police said in a news release.

Police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Goldleaf Street. Officers rendered aid to the victim at the scene until EMS arrived to take the victim to Nash Health Care for further treatment, the release said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, CrimeStoppers at 252-972-1111, or Text-A-Tip the message “RMPOL” to “CRIMES” (274637).

More headlines from CBS17.com: