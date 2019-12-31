1 dead, 3 seriously injured in head-on wreck in Wilson County

LUCAMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A person died after a three-car wreck in Wilson County that closed a highway for more than three hours.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, an SUV heading west on N.C. 42 near Lucama crossed the center line and hit a work van heading east head-on. A passenger car behind the van rear-ended it.

The driver of the SUV died as a result of the crash. The two people in the van and one person in the passenger car were seriously injured, troopers said.

N.C. 42 was closed until about 9:40 p.m.

