LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet released the identity of the man who was shot and killed.

Deputies, as well as, command staff remain on the scene as they work to investigate what led up to the shooting, McNeil also told CBS 17.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 17 for updates.