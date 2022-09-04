ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.

Before arriving, deputies received a second report of a disturbance and gunshots fired in the same area.

Deputies arrived to the 100 block of Sunset Place and found Laura Hernandez, 23, of Robbins dead on scene. Deputies say Hernandez was shot by a resident of the mobile park after being involved in a physical altercation with another resident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444.