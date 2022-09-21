ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was killed in a home invasion, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened on Tuesday near Burlington Road and Van Hook Road in Roxboro.

The family went to check on the victim after they did not return any phone calls and then contacted law enforcement, Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said.

Tammy O’Briant has lived in Roxboro all of her life. She said getting the news of the victims passing was devastating.

“It’s not right, you know. It’s just not right,” she said. “Just devastated and sick. I can’t believe that has happened in our community.”

Deputies said that SBI has been called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

O’Briant said the victim is 80 years old. Another neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke on the tragedy.

““It’s just honestly—I’m kinda lost for words,” the guy said. “This lady here she just always always working in the yard you know giving back to the community and supporting everyone here.”

Now both neighbors just want community members to be safe.

“I just hope and pray that everybody locks their doors now,” O’Briant said.

“This just took a humongous impact on this county. Even me, my wife and our kids, we’re scared,” the gentleman said.

CBS17 made contact with a family member who decided to decline an interview.

If you have any information, call the Person County Sheriff’s Office at: 336-597-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at: 336-330-0923.