1 found dead after shooting in Princeville, Edgecombe County deputies say

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County officials say that they discovered a man Sunday who was killed in a shooting.

A “deceased person” was reported around 7 a.m. at 302 Church St. in Princeville, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies found Dakotah “Peanut” Redmond dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the news release said.

“Detectives processed the crime scene and spoke with witnesses,” according to the news release.

Deputies said they are seeking anyone who saw Redmond Saturday night or early Sunday.

The news release said the no more information would be released “in the interest of preserving the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

