ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount shooting victim is in critical condition Saturday night after he was found with a gunshot wound at a home earlier in the afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at 4:15 p.m. at 600 East Grand Ave. in a neighborhood east of Atlantic Avenue and about two blocks from Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the Rocky Mount Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a male “on the side of the house” who was shot, police said.

“Responders rendered immediate aid,” officers said in the news release.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash and later to ECU Health in Greenville where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night, police said.

“Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to further the investigation,” the news release said.

The victim’s name and age were not released because the investigation is still underway, police said.

However, police said they do not “believe that there is any additional threat to the community from this incident.”

Officers said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.