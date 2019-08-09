1 man, 1 teen arrested for Sampson County car thefts, break-ins; another teen wanted

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people — including two teenagers — in connection with a series of car thefts and break-ins, according to a news release.

Keyshawn Collins, 19, of Roseboro, was arrested Wednesday for felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Collins is being held on a $25,000 bond, the release said.

A 15-year-old was also charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and attempted felony larceny of a motor vehicle, the release said.

A third person — 17-year-old Avante James, of Roseboro — is wanted for two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-592-4141.

The break-ins and vehicle larcenies “occurred in various locations throughout the city over the past three weeks,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Marcus Smith.

“I can’t begin to calculate the man-hours investigators have put into these cases. I am proud of the investigators that have been diligently working these cases non-stop for the past several weeks,” the release read.

