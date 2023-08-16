ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been arrested and another is considered “extremely armed and dangerous” in connection with a pharmacy robbery that happened in late July.

On July 24, Roanoke Rapids police responded to Spears Pharmacy on Becker Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Items were taken but police are not yet saying what they were. No one was injured. The next day, the robbers’ getaway vehicle was found by police.

Since the day of the robbery, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department has been working on this case in conjunction with police departments from Durham, Hope Mills, Raleigh and New York City to identify the suspects in this and other robbery cases.

Investigators identified two subjects wanted in connection with this and several other pharmacy armed robberies. Police obtained warrants on two individuals, Ramon Mondell Anderson, 35, of Raleigh, and Andre Deshawn Dixon Jr., 30, of Durham.

On Aug. 3, Raleigh police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anderson on charges in Wake and Johnston counties.

The Wake County charges are as follow:

Possession of a Firearm by Felon,

Possession of Stolen Firearm,

Armed Robbery, and

Conspiracy to Traffic Opium

The Johnston County charges are:

Hit and Run,

Resisting Public Officer,

Assault on a Female, and

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Anderson also has a pending charge in Durham County for a June carrying a concealed pistol charge, police said.

Anderson was placed in jail without bond and his court date is scheduled for Friday in Halifax County on the following charges related to the pharmacy robbery:

Armed Robbery,

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery,

Trafficking Opium, and

Conspiracy to Traffick Opium

Anderson’s criminal history includes:

Dixon has not been arrested at this time and has warrants outstanding on him for the pharmacy armed robbery, they include:

Armed Robbery,

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery,

Trafficking Opium, and

Conspiracy to Traffick Opium

Dixon is wanted and considered extremely armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the whereabouts is strongly urged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or you can report anonymously at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org