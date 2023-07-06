HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two men wanted in a late May home invasion in Roanoke Rapids has been arrested.

Quayshawn Jaimaine Rogers, 31, was wanted for the invasion that happened on May 26 in the Bald Eagle Drive area of Roanoke Rapids, according to the Haalifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The other man, Darius Dewayne Lewter, 35, also of Roanoke Rapid, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Suspects forced their way into the residence and held the victim at gunpoint stealing multiple items from the residence before assaulting the victim and fleeing, the sheriff’s office said.

Both men are charged with the following:

felony breaking and entering,

robbery with a dangerous weapon,

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury,

larceny of a firearm, and

false imprisonment.

If you know of Lewter’s whereabouts and would like to be paid for your anonymous information, please contact Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444 or by using the P3 Tips App. You may also call Halifax Communications at 252-583-1991.

This investigation is still ongoing with the potential for more charges.