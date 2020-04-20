1 man shot in the head, 1 shot in the arm during argument at Harnett County home, officials say

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men shot each other during an argument over the weekend, according to a press release sent Monday morning.

Deputies responded to an assault call in the 300-block of Raynor McLamb Road in Bunnlevel around 4:25 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. One man, a 53-year-old, had suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. The second victim, 75 years old, had been shot in the head, officials said.

The two victims, who are related to one another and both live in the home, were taken to the hospital where the 53-year-old was treated and released. The second victim was transported to UNC Chapel Hill where he remains on Monday. Authorities did not release his condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation revealed that the two men were involved in an argument at the home and then shot each other.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the shooting remains under investigation.

