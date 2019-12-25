1 man wounded in Nash County shooting

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies are investigating after they say a man was wounded in a shooting on Christmas Eve in Bailey.

Deputies say they responded to the 8300 block of Old Smithfield Road in Bailey with regards to an individual being shot.

Upon arrival, deputies located an individual who had been wounded in the shooting.

EMS personnel transported the wounded adult male to Wake Med for emergency medical treatment. The status of the wounded individual is currently unknown due to ongoing treatment.

Deputies have indicated the incident is isolated to a specific residence. One person has been detained for questioning and another subject who left the scene presumably in a vehicle is being sought for questioning.

No further information is available at this time

