1 month after salmonella outbreak, popular Nashville restaurant reopens

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday, Randy Perry spent his day after Christmas at the same place where many have been spent the last 35 years, Doug Sauls’ Bar-B-Q & Seafood.

“It’s always good, it’s always the same,” Perry said. “It’s like the day after, ‘Hey, I forgot to give you this present, but it’s here today.”

The Nashville-based restaurant re-opened after being shut down due to a salmonella outbreak.

“I was lost, really,” Nashville resident Gilbert Lanier said.

For more than 40 years, the family-owned restaurant has attracted many from around North Carolina.

“You feel at home here,” Lanier said. “It’s just like going in your mama’s kitchen and eating.”



Thursday, the Sauls’ other home was filled and at full speed.

“Just blessed. That’s all I can say is just truly blessed,” co-owner Kim Sauls said.



For Kim Sauls, the response when people lined up outside her restaurant Thursday morning left her speechless.

“It really almost brought me to tears,” she said. “I think everybody was kind of tired of turkey and ham, and they wanted some chicken, and some pastry, and some seafood. It was perfect timing.”



Many had questions after their restaurant closed.

“We had people texting and calling all of the time, ‘When are you going to open? When are you going to open,” Sauls said. “We just wanted to make sure everything was cleared, and it was.”



Now, they’re back. Some changes include an added, structured emphasis on cleaning.

“We still clean things properly, but now it’s like a whole three-step process,” Magen Sauls said. “We’ll be using Clorox for every single item that we use.”



The Sauls are giving everyone peace of mind, with a new year and more memories ahead.

“We’re just doing the best we can to hope that nothing like this ever happens again,” she said.



The Sauls tell CBS 17 its unknown exactly what caused the salmonella outbreak.

