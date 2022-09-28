LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting.

On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets.

The victim, Oscar Ray Epps. Jr., was taken to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids where he later died from his injuries.

Police later arrested Steven Settles Sr. and Steven Settles Jr. on murder charges after they turned themselves in, CBS 17 previously reported. A third suspect, Michael Jefferson, was arrested on Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge.

Jefferson was taken to the Halifax County Jail and received no bond. A fourth suspect, Michael Gilchrist, is still wanted.

If anyone has information on the location of Michael Gilchrist, please contact the Littleton Police Department at 252-586-3413 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.