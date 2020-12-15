1 of 2 suspects wanted in connection with September Roanoke Rapids murder turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – One of two suspects still at large and wanted in connection with a September murder in Roanoke Rapids turned himself in to police on Monday, officials said.

William Hunter, 21, was wanted for the Sept. 14 murder of Aaron Martin, 25, of Weldon.

On that day, Roanoke Rapids police responded to the Baymont Inn, located on Old Farm Road, in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to found a man who had been shot in the head, police said.

Martin was declared dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained warrants for 35-year-old Leon Hunter and William Hunter, both of the Roanoke Rapids area. Both were charged with Martin’s murder, police said.

William Hunter (Halifax County Jail)

Leon Hunter. (Courtesy of Roanoke Rapids police)

Sari Fakhri Yousef

Later, investigators obtained a warrant for Sari Fakhri Yousef, charging him with accessory before the fact and felony conspiracy. Yousef was arrested by Rocky Mount police on Dec. 4 and released on a $60,000 bond. He is due in court on Jan. 6.

In addition to the murder charge, William Hunter is also charged with felony conspiracy. He is currently being held in the Halifax County Jail without bond. He is due in court Jan. 5, 2020.

Leon Hunter is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.