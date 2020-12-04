1 of Warren County’s few doctors navigating challenges amid influx of COVID-19 patients

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It was last February when CBS 17 first introduced you to Dr. Demaura Russell. The Warrenton native made the choice to come home to serve as one of the few doctors in all of Warren County.

She opened H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic in the now-closed free clinic after the county agreed to lease it to Russell for only one dollar a month. Lately around half of her patients are COVID-19 related.

“I have had a couple that we’ve tested that have ended up at the hospital after the fact, after diagnosis,” Russell said.

Hospital availability is the other challenge. Warren County has no hospital. The area is rural and there’s a high level of poverty.

Transportation remains a big issue.

“That’s why I tell my patients don’t wait to the last minute if you’re not feeling well come in and let’s assess you because there are certain things that we check when you come into the office that may give us a clue as to whether we go to the hospital now or I think you’re fine but lets follow-up in a couple of days,” she said.

Her work extends outside the walls of the clinic.

Working with the Warren County Health Department, Russell may test as many as 185 people in just four hours.

“It’s literally drive-thru testing. We come out, they do have to fill out demographic information, if they have insurance they do bring their insurance cards but there are no co-pays at the drive.”

Russell says if you don’t have insurance you need an ID or social security number as the state is helping cover the cost of the uninsured.

It’s been hard. At one point half of Dr. Russell’s staff had COVID-19 at the same time.

“Well it was stressful but the symptoms were really minimal which was awesome. Everybody had very mild symptoms, we checked in with each other on a daily or every other day basis,” she said. “While at the same time caring for everyone else.”