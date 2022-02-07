1 on the run, another nabbed in pool room shooting that killed Rocky Mount man, police say

Rashon Knight (left) and Masia Griffin. In photos from Rocky Mount police.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Monday one man is on the run while another has been arrested in the early Sunday morning killing of a man in a pool room.

The incident was reported by the ShotSpotter system around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Madison Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Antoine Armstead, 33, was found lying in the street when police arrived.

Armstead was inside a pool room at 419 Madison St. when he was shot, police said.

Sunday afternoon, police said Armstead died at Vidant Medical Center.

Rashon Knight, 26 is in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

However, Masia Griffin, 23, is also facing a first-degree murder charge, but is on the run, according to police.

Anyone with information about the location of Griffin is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.