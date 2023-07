VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in the Vass area of Moore County claimed a life shortly after noon Thursday.

Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m. on Causey Road. A male victim perished in the blaze, the fire department said.

Fire departments from Southern Pines, Carthage, Whispering Pines, Cranes Creek and Aberdeen were also on the scene.

There is no cause for the fire known at the time. The Moore County fire marshal is investigating.