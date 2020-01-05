1 person found dead after Tarboro house fire extinguished, police say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a house fire in Tarboro Saturday night, police say.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at a home along the 300 block of Carolina Avenue.

Tarboro police arrived on the scene and found an active fire. Two officers managed to open the front door to search for anyone inside, Tarboro police said in a news release.

“However, due to the extent of the fire they were unable to enter the home,” the news release on Facebook said.

Fire crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire. A person was found dead inside the home after the fire was out.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that no criminal activity was involved,” the news release said.

However, officials said the fire is under investigation by Tarboro police and the Arson and Fire Investigation Unit of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been determined, police said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and offer our thoughts and prayers for comfort and healing in the days to come,” the news release said.

