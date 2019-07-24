1 person killed in Harnett County crash

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say one person was killed after a single-car crash near U.S. 401 in Harnett County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says shortly after 6 p.m., a person hydroplaned and swerved off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole.

Troopers say the person died on impact. There is no word on whether weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

There were no other occupants in the car at the time of the crash.

