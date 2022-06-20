GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A person is severely injured after a shooting in Goldsboro, police say.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert around 10 a.m. for the area on Andrews Avenue just north of Holly Street.

Police say a hospital then informed them that a shooting victim had arrived in a personal car.

The victim was severely injured and in critical condition, according to police.

They say the victim has been flown to another hospital.

Police are actively investigating this shooting.

