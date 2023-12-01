GOLDSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses following an altercation that turned violent at a Goldston residence, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 24, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance at 880 Olivia Black Road.

Investigators said someone had attempted to run over another person with a truck and threatened others with a gun.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the victim, along with 42-year-old Melissa Creador, of Siler City, had gone to the residence to retrieve electrical wire they said belonged to the victim.

An argument broke out between David Johnson Sr., 60, of the residence, the victim, and the juvenile. During the altercation, Creador drove her truck toward the confrontation, striking at least one person, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen retrieved a rifle and fired shots at the vehicle, injuring the victim.

As a result of the investigation, charges have been filed against three individuals involved in the incident.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and seven felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Johnson faces charges of one misdemeanor count of contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents and others, and one misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

Creador is charged with one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon.

A secure custody order was served on the teen, while bond details for Creador and Johnson are pending.

All three are scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Dec. 13.