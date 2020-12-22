1 person transported to hospital following Wilson County house fire, officials say

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Wilson County are investigating after a person was found injured inside a home following a fire Monday night in Sims.

According to an official with the Sims Volunteer Fire Department, a call came out around 11:55 p.m. for a house fire in the 6600-block of Water Street. The call was made by a neighbor and arriving fire crews witnessed flames showing from the home.

Crews responding to the fire found a person inside the home, the official said. They were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.